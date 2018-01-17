Porn star Daniels bares all to magazine on sex with Trump

An American magazine, InTouch today ran an excerpt from an interview with adult-film star Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) wherein she detailed having a 2006 sexual affair with then-future-president Donald Trump.

The interview which will be released in full this week was the first confirmation from Daniels about the affair, which had been much rumoured prior to the 2016 election and drew renewed attention this past week after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s personal lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep quiet.

Wednesday’s story was just an appetiser as the magazine plans to run the entire 5,500 word interview it conducted with Daniels, unedited.

The Daily Beast reported that InTouch conducted the interview with Daniels in 2011, which means it occurred before the performer signed the reported No Disclosure Agreement with Trump’s lawyers.

The magazine also verified Daniels’ account with two sources at the time and had the actress take a polygraph.

According to Daniels, she and Trump first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, just four months after his youngest son Barron was born. Trump asked for Daniels’ number and invited her to dinner. When she arrived, he was wearing sweatpants, and they ended up eating in his hotel room. She excused herself to the bathroom and when she emerged, Daniels told InTouch Trump was sitting on the bed and invited her to join him.

“Ugh, here we go,” thought Daniels. She described the sex as “textbook generic.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

In the print version of the magazine, Daniels expanded further, describing the sex as “nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” She also said that they did not use protection, which, the magazine reported, “is unlike her.”

“Oh, don’t worry about [Melania],” Trump allegedly told Clifford when she asked about his marriage during dinner.

The pair had sex after finishing their meal.

“I remember thinking, ‘I hope he doesn’t think I’m a hooker.’ Not that I have anything against hookers. I just personally have never done it,” Clifford told In Touch.

A friend who corroborated Clifford’s story at the time to In Touch in 2011, fellow porn star Randy Spears, recalled Clifford describing the encounter as “pretty boring.”

This isn’t the only tryst Trump allegedly pursued at the 2006 golf tournament. Just weeks before Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, adult film actress and director Jessica Drake came forward with allegations that at the event, Trump grabbed her, kissed her and offered her $10,000 for sex.

Drake is one of more than 20 women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and abuse over several decades. He has repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

Clifford told In Touch that at the end of her evening with Trump, he promised to cast her as a contestant on his NBC reality show “The Apprentice.”

“He goes, ‘People would think you’re just this idiot with blond hair and big boobs. You would be perfect for it because you’re such a smart businesswoman,’” she recalled that Trump said.

He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.

He used the promise of casting her as a reason to keep in touch for the next year, according to the interview, and called her from a blocked number “about every 10 days” or whenever he “saw or read about me somewhere.” Her ex-husband, Michael Mosny, corroborated her claims that she and Trump frequently spoke.

At one point in their relationship, In Touch quotes her as saying, Trump even compared her to his daughter (presumably Ivanka, since the president’s other daughter, Tiffany, was a child at the time).

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,” Clifford allegedly said.

Trump appeared to try to initiate sex with her again in July 2007 when she visited his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Clifford said. Her rebukes marked the beginning of the end for their relationship, she recalled.

“He just kept brushing my hair off my shoulder and kissing my neck,” she alleged.

“And he was like, ‘So, can you stay?’ And I was like, ‘No, I gotta go.’ I left, and he kept calling me less and less over the coming months.”

