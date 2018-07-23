Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cancels’ Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to return to Madrid to meet his former team-mates and salute them before the beginning of his training with Juventus.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star won’t make return to the Spanish capital as he doesn’t want to run the risk of meeting his former president Florentino Perez.

The duo are not on good terms anymore as Ronaldo believes Florentino did not defend him from tax fraud accusations.

Ronaldo should have met his former team-mates at Real Madrid’s training complex Valdebebas but the Portuguese ace won’t make return to the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo will train with Juventus for the first time on the 30th of August. His first appearance with the Old Lady will be on the 12th of August when Juve will play at Villar Perosa in the classic friendly game against the Primavera team.

Juventus have already sold all the 5.000 tickets available for the event.

