NSCDC seizes 1000 litres of petrol from Boko Haram suppliers

By Hamza Suleiman

The Borno Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has seized about 1, 000 litres of petrol from suspected ‘Boko Haram’ fuel suppliers in the state.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in Maiduguri on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Abdullahi said that the products were recovered by the Anti-Vandalisation Unit of the command during routine patrol at Ngom village in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the products were packed into 49 jerry cans and abandoned by suspected insurgents’ fuel suppliers on Mafa-Dikwa Highway.

Abdullahi said that the suspects abandoned the products and took to their heels on sighting the NSCDC’s patrol team.

“The products were filled into jerry cans and concealed in sacks.

‘‘Our men also recovered food items and other commodities such as soap, pomade, sugar, gari, cigarettes and seasoning.

“The products were concealed in sacks to avoid trapping,” he said.

The commandant disclosed that the command had also arrested two persons with 30 jerry cans of petrol and seized another six jerry cans of the products from profiteers in Maiduguri. (NAN)