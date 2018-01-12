Rohingya refugees get $3m lifeline from Japan

Japan’s government has announced a grant of $3 million to Myanmar to help repatriate the Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in troubled Rakhine state.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono made the offer on behalf of his country’s government in Myanmar on Friday.

Kono urged Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to guarantee the safe and voluntary return of Rohingya who have fled violence in troubled Rakhine state.

The foreign minister’s three-day visit to Myanmar includes traveling to northern Rakhine, from where more than 650,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape the military’s brutal crackdown.

Humanitarian groups and media have been strictly prohibited from traveling to the affected areas.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees on Nov. 23, and Myanmar said it would start the process by Jan. 23.

The exact number of the returnees is still unknown.

Source: Fox News