A/Ibom APC Gov. candidate Nsima Ekere loses LGA to Atiku

115 0
115 0
NDDC bosss Nsima Ekere
Nsima Ekere misses target

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Nsima Ekere has lost his Local Government Area, Ikot Abasi, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Results showed that PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 8,343, while President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC got 5,710 votes.

PDP scored 8552 in the senatorial contest, while APC polled 6,066.

For the House of Representatives, it was PDP 8,539, while APC garnered 6,119 votes.

Source: Nation

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet