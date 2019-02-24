A/Ibom APC Gov. candidate Nsima Ekere loses LGA to Atiku

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Nsima Ekere has lost his Local Government Area, Ikot Abasi, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Results showed that PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 8,343, while President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC got 5,710 votes.

PDP scored 8552 in the senatorial contest, while APC polled 6,066.

For the House of Representatives, it was PDP 8,539, while APC garnered 6,119 votes.

Source: Nation