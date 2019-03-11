Abducted INEC’s ad hoc staff released

71 0
71 0
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
INEC

By Zubairu Idris

The three ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that were abducted in Katsina by gunmen have regained freedom.

The members of NYSC were abducted during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Kaduna state.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the release of the INEC officials.

The gunmen killed one policeman in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state and abducted the three INEC ad hoc staff.

Katsina State Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isa, said in a statement that the victims were taken to Danmusa Hospital for medical attention and later reunited with their respective families.

He added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.(NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet