Adamawa Governorship supplementary poll begins in 14 LGAs

By Muhammad Adam

The Adamawa governorship supplementary election has successfully commenced in 14 Local Government Areas across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some polling units on Thursday in Yola, the state capital, reports that the exercise was moving smoothly.

Speaking with NAN, Ms Furera Adamu, INEC Presiding Officer in charge of Mustafa Primary School polling units in Bako ward in Yola, said the election started at 8 a.m.

Adamu said that so far, there was no problem of card readers malfunction, adding that electorate were turning out to cast their votes.

“The election started at 8 a.m in my unit and so far, there is no any problem as our card readers are functioning effectively.”We have enough security operatives deployed,” Adamu said.

At the Bako Primary School polling unit 007 in Yola South Local Government Area, the election started as scheduled.

In Girei and Fufore Local Government Areas, the exercise was moving smoothly as electorates were casting their votes orderly and peacefully.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Kasim Gaidam, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state said the commission was well prepared for the election where about 358 staff engaged for the supplementary election.

He said the election was been conducting in 14 local government areas in the 44 affected polling units and in 29 wards.

Gaidam said areas where the elections were being conducted include: Yola South, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Numan, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Shelleng, Song and Toungo Local Government Areas.

NAN reports that there was presence of election supervisors, accredited political agents and other stakeholders.