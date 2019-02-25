APC to foreigners: Don’t fall for PDP gimmicks

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council gave an advice to foreign media and the international observers on Monday: Don’t let the opposition Peoples Democratic Party take you for a ride.

The campaign council gave the advice in the wake of claims by Uche Secondus, the PDP chairman that the results of the election were being manipulated.

On the contrary, Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the campaign said INEC “is doing a good job” and that the PDP was trying to discredit the election.

Read the full statement:

It has become imperative to issue this statement against the backdrop of the dangerous extent to which the main Opposition Party (PDP) is taking the machinations to discredit and destabilize the process that would lead to a logical completion of the February 23, 2019, Presidential Elections by way of announcement of results in line with the established procedure in the Electoral Law.

Overall and from reports received in the Situation Room of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of the All Progressives Congress from across our country, at this point it is safe to conclude that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a good job despite the challenges and the delays experienced in some cases. With over 84 million Permanent Voters Cards (71 m collected), mobilising the citizenry to exercise their democratic right to vote has been a massive undertaking but, thankfully, it was conducted largely peacefully and on schedule. We wish to acknowledge and thank all the regional, continental and global observer groups that have acknowledged the peaceful, transparent process in their various preliminary reports issued earlier today.

Against this backdrop, the plethora of unconstitutional acts by the main opposition (PDP) and its sympathisers like urging a premature declaration of its candidate as winner and filling the social media space with fake results transcend all boundaries of descent conduct.

However, we urge our international friends, observers and patriotic Nigerians not to be deceived. Very early in the build up to the Elections, the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate embarked on a cynical plan to discredit INEC as a backup plan in the likely event of them losing the election. You would recall, in this respect, unsubstantiated and wild claims made by Candidate Atiku and his cohorts that were all designed to put a question mark around INEC and damage the faith of the electorate in the democratic process.

This is an assault on our democracy; it is an affront to millions of Nigerians who trooped out to exercise their civic duty by voting in the elections. The PDP is, in essence and most unfortunately, saying that if they don’t win fairly then they are willing to tear down the walls to get their way by hook or by crook.

In spite of this unjustifiable and provocative stance, we are confident that the results by INEC are free and fair. Our elections have progressed over the years and we ask that the PDP do not derail us to the dark past with its childish antics. The announcements by INEC which has gotten underway will be concluded in due course. Let us all be patient and let this credible process take its course.