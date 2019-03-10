APC wins Estako Central, West

By George Edomwonyi

The candidates of the national ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have won the Estako Central and Estako West Constituency 1 seats in the state House of Assembly elections conducted on Saturday in Edo.

Mr Ahmed Waziri of APC won the House of Assembly seat of Etsako Central Constituency of Edo State.

Prof. Daniel Olarenwaju, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared that the candidate of APC

polled 12,688 votes to defeat Mr Boi Donald of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 5,431 votes.

Olarenwaju said that of the 49,297 registered voters, 19,293 cast their votes while 212 votes were voided.

Olarenwaju said: “I hereby declare Waziri of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, as the winner and he is returned elected.”

Also, Mr Gani Audu of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner and re-elected for second term at the Edo State House of Assembly election for Etsako West Constituency 1.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Auchi, the Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Dokpesi said Audu scored of 9,804 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Dada Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 8,395 votes.

Dokpesi said that the constituency 1 had a total of 84,980 registered voters with 19,293 votes cast and 822 voided votes.

Dopesi said: “Gani Audu of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The Lawmaker said that the election was not easy for him, but, said he was happy that he came out victorious.

“I feel so happy that I won, because it was keenly contested, i came out victorious, it was not easy at all, I thank God and i am happy,” he said.

He, however, thanked the people of his constituency for re-electing him and assured them of adequate representation and massive development.

