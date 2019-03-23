APC wins Ibeju-Lekki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ibeju-Lekki state constituency I, Mr Fatai Mojeed, as winnerin Saturday’s supplementary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC conducted supplementary election in nine polling units of Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat.

The commission had declared the March 9 House of Assembly election in the constituency inconclusive because of over-voting in the nine polling units covering two Registration Areas (Ward) of the constituency.

Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu the Returning Officer for the Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency, announced the result for the state house of assembly election at the Collation Centre located in INEC office in Ibeju-Lekki council at about 6:30 p.m.

Ojikutu of Department of Actuarial Science and Insurance, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Lagos, first reeled out scores of each political party on March 9 election, before reeling out total votes in the supplementary poll.

According to him, on March 9 election, APC polled 8,525 votes and PDP scored 1, 786, SDP got 63, ADP scored 54 votes, Accord got 50 votes, AD polled 59 votes while other political parties scored less than 40 votes each.

The returning officer said that, at the conclusion of the election, Mojeed polled a total of votes 9,484 to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, Mrs Tare Oliver who got 1,901 votes.

“I, Prof. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, hereby certify that I was the returning officer for the constituency I of Ibeju-Lekki in the election held on the 23rd Day of March 2019.

“I declare that Mojeed Fatai Adebola of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” Ojikutu said.

According to him, at the end of the election, Accord Party scored 51 votes, AD polled 60 votes, ADC polled 26 votes, SDP got 64 votes, AAC polled 27 votes, ADP got only 55 votes while others got less than 10 votes each.

Ojikutu said that the total registered voters was 122, 442 while the total accredited voters for the election was 12,245.

The party agents took turn to sign the results.

Earlier, Dr Adeola Afonja, the Collation Officer for Ibeju Ward I announced the scores obtained by each of the parties in the six polling units where supplementary election was held in the ward.

According to Afonja, APC polled 520, PDP scored 43 votes, ADC got 2 votes, Accord and ADP got one vote each while other parties got less than 0 vote.

She said that the total registered votes of the six polling units where the supplementary election took place was 3989.

Afonja added that the total accredited voters was 592, total valid votes was 567, rejected votes was 22, while the total Vote cast was 589.

Earlier, also, Dr Ijeoma Patience, the Collation Officer for Iwerekun I reeled out the scores obtained by each of the parties in the three polling units where supplementary election was held in the ward.

According to her, APC polled 439, PDP scored 72 votes, while other parties got less than 2 vote 2.

Patience said that the total registered voters of the three polling units where the supplementary election took place was 8,722

She added that the total accredited voters was 529, total valid votes was 521, rejected votes was 8, while the total vote cast was 529.

NAN reports that out of 12, 711 registered voters in the nine polling units, only 1,118 voters came out to vote in the supplementary election.

Speaking to NAN, Prince Wasiu Elemoro, Candidate of PDP for Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency described the election as being far better than the previous polls.

Elemoro said that the supplementary election was free, fair and peaceful.

Also speaking, Mr Rasak Alatishe, the APC party agent at the collation centre, commended the peaceful conduct of the voter, expressing satisfaction with the outcome, which Mr Femi Asia, his counterpart from the PDP party agent corroborated.(NAN)

After being declared winner, Mojeed, who could not hide his joy, thanked the people for the trust repose in him and promised not to disappoint the people but rather improve on all he had been doing. (NAN)