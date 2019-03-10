APC wins Somolu Reps, Lagos Island seats

By Olawunmi Ashafa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners in the House of Representatives election in Somolu and Island seats in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Mr Ademorin Kuye was declared as winner of the House of Representatives election in Somolu Gederal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ola Aluko of the Urban and Regional Planning Department, University of Lagos (UNILAG), announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Somolu on Sunday.

Aluko said Kuye polled 28, 722 to defeat his closest rival, Mr Oluwaseyi Olowu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who gathered 25,202.

“I hereby declare Kuye of APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scored the highest number of votes, as the winner and he is returned elected.”

Aluko, on Monday, Feb. 25 had said that there was no clear winner yet in the election.

The candidates of APC were also declared winners of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituencies 1 and 2.

The results were declared at the INEC office in Lagos Island at about 3.40 a.m.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 1, said that a total number of 21,237 votes were cast in the election, with 914 void votes and 20, 323 valid votes.

Okedele said that 10 political parties were registered for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 1.

He said that Wasiu Sanni of APC polled 18,305 votes to beat his closest rival, Oluwaseun Dosunmu of PDP, who scored 1,821 votes.

“Wasiu Olatunji Sanni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 18,305 votes,” he said.

Also, Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Olarenwaju Afinni of APC the winner.

Akinboye said that a total of 19,121 votes were cast with 868 votes rejected and 18,253 votes valid.

He said that Olarenwaju Afinni polled 16,010 votes, followed by Sanni Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,096 votes.