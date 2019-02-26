Atiku beats Buhari with 7849 votes in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu/Benin

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar narrowly won the presidential election in Edo state with 7849 votes more than his main rival, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, Prof. Ndowa Lale announced at the INEC headquarters in Benin that Atiku scored 275,691 votes, while Buhari of the All Progressives Congress scored 267,842 votes.

However, Buhari beat Atiku in the number of councils won. He won in 10 while Atiku won in eight.

Lale who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt, said the total number of registered voters in state was 2,150,127 while the total number of accredited voters was 604,915.

Lale noted that the number of valid votes was 560,711 while 38,517 votes were rejected.

He further said the total number of votes cast was 599,228. (NAN)