Atiku fails to meet the cut in Kano, Yobe

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed to make the minimum 25 per cent of the votes cast in Kano and Yobe States, according to the results announced by INEC.

In the result announced in Kano, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC polled 1,464,768 (78.9%) of the vote cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 391,573 (21.1%).

A candidate must win at least 25 per cent of the votes in two thirds of the state, apart from winning majority votes to win the presidential election.

From results declared so far, Atiku failed to make the minimum cut in Yobe as well, sscoring about 10 per cent.

In Yobe, Atiku polled 50,763 votes, while APC got 497,914 votes out of the 559,365 valid votes cast.