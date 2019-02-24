Atiku floors Buhari in Peter Obi’s LGA

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi at The Candidates Forum in Abuja
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi at The Candidates Forum in Abuja

By  Francis Onyeukwu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the presidential election in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra, where Mr Peter Obi, the party’s vice presidential candidate hails from.

PDP polled 30,655 out of the vote cast while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 1,922 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1,055.

Prof. Christopher Ihueze, INEC Collation Officer for the Presidential Election in Anaocha, announced the result on Sunday at Neni, the headquarters of the local government.

Ihueze said the exercise was generally peaceful in the area as there was no report of violence.

Mr Chris Chikwelu, PDP agent for Anaocha told NAN that the party was impressed with the turnout of voters in the area.

“We are happy that our people came in large numbers to vote for our son and Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very hopeful and prayerful that result of Anaocha will be a reflection of the results in other parts of the country,’’ he said

NAN, however, reports that agent of APGA and APC declined to react when they were approached.

