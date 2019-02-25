Atiku grinds a win in home state of Adamawa

By Muhammad Auwal/Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared PDP Presidential candidate , Atiku Abubakar as winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Adamawa, his home state.

Declaring the result on Monday in Yola, the Presidential election Returning Officer for Adamawa, Prof. Andrew Yakubu, said Abubakar scored 410,266 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 378,078 votes.

It was the first time that Buhari lost the state, which he won in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Yakubu said the total number of registered voters in the state was 1,959,322 ,while 874,920 voters were accredited

The Presidential election results are from the 21 local government areas of Adamawa.

PDP won in 11 local government areas and APC in 10 Areas.

The local government areas won by the opposition PDP are Hong, Guyuk, Lamurde, Numan, Demsa, Mayo-Belwa, Madagali and Song.

Others are Gombi, Michika and Jada Local Government Areas.

The ruling APC won in Yola South, Yola North, Mubi South, Mubi North, Girei, Maiha, Ganye, Fufore , Shelleng and Toungo local government areas.