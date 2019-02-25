Atiku still leading in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is maintaining his lead in last Saturday’s presidential polls in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far declared results of 13 local government areas.

The commission is awaiting the results of the remaining four local government areas.

Prof. Richard Kimbir, the Collation Officer, declared Abubakar winner in 10 LGAs said that the Presidential candidate of  All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, won in three LGAs.

NAN reports that the PDP won in Jos South, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.

Other LGAs won by the party are Langtang North, Langtang South, Pankshin, Mikang and Kanke.

Kimbir said that the APC won in Jos East, Shendam and Qua’anpan.

