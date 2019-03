There is anxiety in Benue as unknown gunmen have shot Comfort Dooshima, the collation officer for Gboko local government area of the state.

Dooshima, a lecturer at the University of Agriculture, Benue, was attacked on her way to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Markurdi, the state capital, on Saturday night.

She was apparently on her way to submit the result of the election in the local government.