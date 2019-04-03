Breaking: Wike wins Rivers Governorship Election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been declared winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state after polling a total of 886,264 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara who garnered 173,859 votes.

The result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday meant that Wike who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won by a margin of 712,405

Wike was in clear lead on April 2 when INEC resumed collation of Rivers Governorship results after polling 426,369 votes against 129,855 from 15 local government areas.

The lead was extended when the commission announced the remaining results from eight LGAs on Wednesday bringing Wike’s total vote to 886,264, while Awara had 173,859.