Buhari, Aisha vote in Daura

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Saturday joined hundreds of other voters to exercise their civic rights at polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president accompanied by his wife arrived the polling unit at about 8.00a.m, where both of them were accredited and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer, Aliyu Abdullahi.

The president and his wife, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) numbers 187 and 182, voted at exactly 8.08a.m to elect their preferred candidates for Katsina State governor and legislator.

The Nigerian first couple had performed similar civic duties during the February 23 Presidential and National elections at the same polling unit.

President Buhari defeated his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar,the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he polled15,191,847 as against 11, 255,978 scored by Atiku.

INEC had since offered President Buhari the certificate of return.