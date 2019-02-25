Buhari, Atiku neck and neck in Adamawa

Atiku versus Buhari: A clash of the titans
Atiku versus Buhari: neck and neck in Adamawa

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar are running neck and neck in Adamawa, claiming eight councils each after results were declared in 16 local councils.

However, Atiku has an advantage in plural votes in the state.

According to results so far collated Abubakar is leading Buhari with 22,000 votes.

There are five local councils yet to be declared.

The PDP won 317,088 from results so far calculated at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Jimeta, near Yola. President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress scored 295,088 votes.

State of the candidates in the 16 councils declared:

Mubi North Local Government
APC – 26,746
PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government
APC – 13,531
PDP – 11, 912

Girei Local Government
APC – 17,765
PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government
APC – 43,865
PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government
APC – 10,610
PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government
APC – 6,989
PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government
APC – 20,471
PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government
APC – 20,360
PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government
APC – 10,825
PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government
APC – 8,123
PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government
APC – 34,534
PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government
APC – 20,842
PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government
APC – 19,361
PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government
APC – 8,208
PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government
APC – 17,034
PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government
APC – 17,352
PDP – 22,648

