Buhari, Atiku neck and neck in Adamawa

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar are running neck and neck in Adamawa, claiming eight councils each after results were declared in 16 local councils.

However, Atiku has an advantage in plural votes in the state.

According to results so far collated Abubakar is leading Buhari with 22,000 votes.

There are five local councils yet to be declared.

The PDP won 317,088 from results so far calculated at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Jimeta, near Yola. President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress scored 295,088 votes.

State of the candidates in the 16 councils declared:

Mubi North Local Government

APC – 26,746

PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government

APC – 13,531

PDP – 11, 912

Girei Local Government

APC – 17,765

PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government

APC – 43,865

PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government

APC – 10,610

PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government

APC – 6,989

PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government

APC – 20,471

PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government

APC – 20,360

PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government

APC – 10,825

PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government

APC – 8,123

PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government

APC – 34,534

PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government

APC – 20,842

PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government

APC – 19,361

PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government

APC – 8,208

PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government

APC – 17,034

PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government

APC – 17,352

PDP – 22,648