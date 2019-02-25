Buhari bags Nasarawa state for first time

President Muhammadu Buhari has won Nasarawa state for the first time in his political career since 2003, defeating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his main challenger, by 37,896 votes.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, the capital, President Buhari polled 279,315 votes to defeat Atiku who polled 241,419 votes.

Buhari won in eight local governments while Atiku won in five local governments marking the first time the Peoples Democratic Party has lost Nasarawa state in a presidential election since the return to democracy in 1999.

The president got his highest number of votes in Lafia, the state capital, where he polled 55,254, while Atiku got his highest votes in Karu local government after polling 49,292.