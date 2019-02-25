Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Presidential election in Lagos State, by defeating his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a 132,798 vote margin.
The margin was lower than the 160,143 votes with which Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 in the megapolis. Buhari then polled 792,460 votes, while Jonathan got 632,327.
In the latest results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Yaba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday afternoon, Buhari polled 580,814 votes to beat Atiku, who got 448,016 votes in keenly contested election.
While Buhari won in 15 Local Government Areas of Lagos, Atiku won in five councils, heavily populated by South East residents.
The full result:
Ibeju/Lekki LG
APC: 12,179
PDP: 9,222
Lagos lsland LG
APC: 27,452
PDP: 7,396
Apapa LG
APC-18,170
PDP-11,295
Ikorodu LG
APC: 40,719
PDP: 21,252
Epe LG
APC: 17,710
PDP: 13,305
Ikeja LGA
APC: 23,638
PDP: 21,518
Badagry LG
APC: 21,417
PDP: 17,936
Agege LG
APC: 36,443
PDP: 16,497
ETI-OSA LG
APC: 20,963
PDP: 25,216
Ifako Ijaiye LG
APC: 33,419
PDP: 18,100
AAC: 674
Mushin LG
APC: 43,543
PDP: 20,277
Oshodi/lsolo LG
APC: 29,860
PDP: 28,806
Lagos Mainland LG
APC: 22,684
PDP: 15,137
Ojo LG
APC: 24,333
PDP: 29,019
Surulere LG
APC: 30,621
PDP: 31,603
Somolu LG
APC: 28,418
PDP: 21,978
Kosofe LG
APC : 39,216
PDP: 28,715
Amuwo-Odofin
APC: 16,670
PDP : 34,312
Ajeromi Ifelodun
PDP: 31, 971
APC: 28,153
Alimosho
PDP: 44461
APC: 65,206
Join the Conversation