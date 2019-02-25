Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Presidential election in Lagos State, by defeating his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a 132,798 vote margin.

The margin was lower than the 160,143 votes with which Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 in the megapolis. Buhari then polled 792,460 votes, while Jonathan got 632,327.

In the latest results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Yaba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday afternoon, Buhari polled 580,814 votes to beat Atiku, who got 448,016 votes in keenly contested election.

While Buhari won in 15 Local Government Areas of Lagos, Atiku won in five councils, heavily populated by South East residents.

The full result:

Ibeju/Lekki LG

APC: 12,179

PDP: 9,222

Lagos lsland LG

APC: 27,452

PDP: 7,396

Apapa LG

APC-18,170

PDP-11,295

Ikorodu LG

APC: 40,719

PDP: 21,252

Epe LG

APC: 17,710

PDP: 13,305

Ikeja LGA

APC: 23,638

PDP: 21,518

Badagry LG

APC: 21,417

PDP: 17,936

Agege LG

APC: 36,443

PDP: 16,497

ETI-OSA LG

APC: 20,963

PDP: 25,216

Ifako Ijaiye LG

APC: 33,419

PDP: 18,100

AAC: 674

Mushin LG

APC: 43,543

PDP: 20,277

Oshodi/lsolo LG

APC: 29,860

PDP: 28,806

Lagos Mainland LG

APC: 22,684

PDP: 15,137

Ojo LG

APC: 24,333

PDP: 29,019

Surulere LG

APC: 30,621

PDP: 31,603

Somolu LG

APC: 28,418

PDP: 21,978

Kosofe LG

APC : 39,216

PDP: 28,715

Amuwo-Odofin

APC: 16,670

PDP : 34,312

Ajeromi Ifelodun

PDP: 31, 971

APC: 28,153

Alimosho

PDP: 44461

APC: 65,206