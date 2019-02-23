Buhari crushes Atiku in Fayemi, Ojudu’s polling units

Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Babafemi Ojudu resoundingly delivered their polling units to aid President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.
In Fayemi’s Ogilolo polling unit 09 in Isan Ekiti, Buhari polled 182 votes, while Atiku Abubakar got just five votes.
The APC senatorial candidate got 182 votes and PDP got 5, while in the House of Representatives election, APC got 184, PDP 4.
The APC performance was similar in Unit 009B, Ward 8, in Ado Ekiti, where Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the special adviser on political matters also voted.
Buhari polled 198 votes to Atiku’s 72. However, more votes were cast for House of Reps and Senate in the election.
The APC won 222 for Senate , while PDP got 53. In House of Reps, APC won 232 and PDP 54.
Other results declared in Polling units across Ekiti are:
Polling Unit at Ewi’s Palace(Ado Ekiti)
Rep
APC 136
PDP 41
Senate
APC 133
PDP 46
President
PDP 55
APC 116
Ward4 Unit14 Ado-Ekiti
Presidential
APC 281
PDP 193
Senate
APC 307
PDP 195
Rep
APC:313
PDP:191
Ward 2, Unit 10 Ado-Ekiti
President
APC 214
PDP 174
Senate
APC 245
PDP 148
Reps
APC 245
PDP 155
