Buhari departs Daura for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed his hometown of Daura to Katsina en route Abuja after participating in the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 23, 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari was seen off at the helipad in Daura by the Emir of Daura Alhaji Farouk Umar ,well wishers and relations .

Buhari left Daura at 10:am on Monday in a presidential helicopter marked NA-541.

NAN also reports that the president was expected back in Daura by next week to enable him to participate in the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled for March 9, 2018.