Buhari wins in Kwara, Saraki loses

President Muhammadu Buhari won 462 votes at the Idigba Ilorin polling unit 004 of the party’s governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak.

Buhari’s votes more than double the figure scored by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. He got 167 votes.

All the APC candidates trounced their PDP counterparts at the unit.

The APC won the senatorial poll with 473 votes to beat PDP’s Senator Bukola Saraki who polled 211.

The APC also defeated the PDP in the House of Representatives election, winning 484 votes as against PDP’s 200.

AbdulRazaq comes from the same Ilorin West local government of Kwara Central as Saraki.

The APC candidate had earlier told reporters his party was headed for a landslide victory against the PDP, saying the people of the state were tired of poor governance and corruption which he said the PDP represents in Kwara.

Saraki however won his own polling unit at Agbaji Quarters, Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West LGA and also delivered for Atiku Abubakar.

In the presidential election, Atiku Abubakar polled 219 votes while Muhammadu Buhari polled 68 votes.

Saraki scored 269 votes in the senatorial election to defeat APC which polled 60 votes.

PDP also recorded victory in the House of Reps election with 253 votes to APC’s 53 votes.