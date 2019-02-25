Buhari wins Kaduna

By Shuaib Sadiq

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Feb. 23 election held in Kaduna state with 993,482 votes.

Prof. Bello Shehu, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the result on Monday in Kaduna.

Shehu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 613,318 votes in the poll.

He said the APC won in 14 local government areas of the state, while the PDP won in nine local government areas.