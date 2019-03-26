Court grants PDM, PDP access to inspect election materials in Nasarawa

By Sunday John

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to inspect electoral materials used in the March 9 election.

Musa Nagogo, Governorship Candidate of the PDM, is challenging the victory of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the omission of his name and party logo in the election.

Also, David Ombugadu, of the PDP is challenging the March 9 governorship election in the state.

They also prayed the court for an order compelling INEC to allow them to inspect the register and other vital documents used in the conduct of the election unhindered.

Ruling in the ‘Motion Ex-parte,’ filed by the two candidates, Abba Mohammed, Chairman of the Tribunal, ordered INEC to avail them access to all the materials used in the election.