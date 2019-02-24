Dogara retains House of Reps seat

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been declared the winner of the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

The result was announced by the returning officer Prof Ahmed Abdulhamid, at the Zwall Collation Centre, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

Dogara, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 73,609 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Kantana of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 50,078.

Political pundits had initially tagged his seat as one of the most vulnerable to fall into APC’s net.

He is returning to the House for the fourth term. he was first elected in 2007.

He was elected as the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2015.

He was on 26 December 1967. He began his education in 1976 at Gwarangah Primary School in the then Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Upon graduation in 1982, he proceeded to the Bauchi Teachers’ College for his secondary education, and obtained a Grade II Teachers’ Certificate in 1987.

In 1988, he went on to the University of Jos, Plateau State, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB Hons.) degree in 1992.

After being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993, he later obtained a Masters (LLM) in International Commercial Law at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland.