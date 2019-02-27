Election victory: Igbos congratulate President Buhari

By Maureen Ojinaka

The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo cultural and socio-political group has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his re-election for 2nd term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Wednesday declared re-elected by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states.

Buhari defeated other 72 candidates including Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11, 255,978 votes and won 17 states and the FCT, to occupy the second position.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the congratulatory message in an interview with NAN in Enugu, urging Nigerians to remain calm.

Chukwudum said that Nigerians must be applauded for coming out en mass to vote in the presidential election.

“My appeal to every Nigerian now is for us to remain calm as the winner has been declared by INEC.

“Any party that does not accept the result should go to court.

“There is no need for violence in any form under any guise,’’ Chukwudum said.