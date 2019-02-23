Elections: Hoodlums kill one person in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

One person was killed by some suspected hoodlums trying to snatch a ballot box during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ibadan.

An eyewitness, who identified the victim as Monsuru Hamzat, said the incident happened at Ward 2, Unit 13 and 14 Polling Centre in Ibadan South East Council area.

The eyewitness said the hoodlums came to snatch the ballot box while counting of votes was in progress.

Confirming the incident , the Oyo State commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, told NAN that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

Olukolu said it was alleged that a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, came to the polling unit located in his family house with some hoodlums to disrupt the process.

“The hoodlums simply identified as Akin and Etiba, who were said to have come in company with Arapaja, fired a shot which hit one Monsuru Hamzat.

“Hamzat was rush to the hospital and eventually died,” Olukolu said.

He said that the police had protected the remaining ballot box and INEC staff at the polling unit.

The commissioner said another ballot box was snatched at Agodi area while one Adeyemi Ayomide in company with others were said to be involved.

He said Ayomide was arrested while the others escaped and the ballot box was recovered.