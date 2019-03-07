Ethnic leaders drum support for Ganduje

Ethnic Community Leaders Association in Kano (ECLAK), have endorsed Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s reelection bid.

The President of ECLAK, Dr Jimpat Ayelsngbe and Chief Augustine Tarasi Colly, the Ovie -Obi 1, Kano Delta Community for Traditional leaders unveiled the support on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the decision to support Ganduje was taken at a joint meeting of the leaders held at the Eze Ndigbo’s Palace in Kano.

It called on Igbos, Yorubas and other non indigenes resident in the state to come out en-mass to vote for the incumbent governor during Saturday’s governorship election.

“Dr Ganduje deserves a second term in view of his contributions to peaceful coexistence and developmental programmes in Sabon-Gari.

“It is good to praise the goose that lays a golden egg, “the statement said.

According to the statement, the leaders during the meeting recalled the provision of health care facilities and ‘ repair of roads in the area, abandoned by previous administration.

“In addition, for the past four years under his regime, no single riot or violence was recorded and which came about as a result of multi -religious annual conference.

“We hereby resolve to consolidate by subsuming our individual political differences to support him with our massive votes as a way of reducing rancour, creating conductive environment for good governance and enterprise through empowerment of Sabon-Gari residents,” it added.

The leaders said they also resolved to support Ganduje because he is a detribalised Nigerian in the forefront of abrogation of indigenes/settlers dichotomy.

“He must be supported for peaceful united Nigeria and continuity of good governance, “the statement said. (NAN)