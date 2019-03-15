Foursquare Gospel Church salutes Buhari

The Foursquare Gospel Church has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

The congratulatory message is contained in a letter to the President by the General Overseer of the Church, Rev Felix Meduoye.

According to Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Meduoye wrote the letter on behalf of the Board of Directors, leadership and entire worshippers of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria.

“Your victory at the presidential poll held on Saturday February 23, 2019 is a testimony of God’s divine providence over your life.

“We commend your administration for providing the enabling environment for a generally peaceful and successful election.

“We urge you to see your renewed presidential mandate as a call from all Nigerians to you to marshal the growth, unity and stability of our dear country.

“We therefore pray that God will enable you to utilize this God-given mandate to continue to forge a strong, virile and united Nigeria irrespective of race, religion or region.

“As a Church, we will continue in our duty of offering prayers for the success of your administration, for your sound health and for divine wisdom to guide you in lifting the country to the desired level of growth, development and progress.”