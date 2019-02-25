Gov. Dankwambo knocked out of Gombe Senate race



By Peter Uwumarogie

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) senatorial candidate in Gombe North, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo, has been defeated by Alhaji Sa’idu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s National Assembly election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe North Senatorial District has five Local Government Areas (LGAs); Nafada, Kwami, Gombe, Dukku, and Funakaye.

Dankwambo was defeated in four out of the five LGAs in the District including his LGAs which is Gombe.

Dr. Umar Gurama, the Returning Officer of Gombe North Senatorial District, announced the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office, the collation centre in Mallam Sidi, Kwami LGA.

Gurama declared Alkali winner of the election, having fulfilled the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes in Gombe North Senatorial District.

Alhaji Sa’idu Alkali of APC scored 152,546 votes to defeat Gov. Dankwambo of the PDP, who scored 88, 016 votes.

“In Kwami LGA, APC scored 26, 964 votes while the PDP scored 14, 105 votes.

“In Gombe LGA, APC scored 60, 934 votes against PDP’s 31, 106.

“In Dukku LGA, APC scored 26, 394 votes while the PDP, polled 13, 106 votes.

“In Funakaye LGA, APC scored 28, 544 votes against 17, 204 votes for PDP.”

However, Gov. Dankwambo won in Nafada LGA, scoring 12, 335 votes while APC scored 9,710 votes.

NAN also reports that Nafada is the hometown of the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Usman Nafada of Gombe North Senatorial District. (NAN)