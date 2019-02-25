How Gov. Ajimobi lost Oyo South senatorial seat to PDP

All is not well in the Oyo State Government House as incumbent Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Monday failed to actualise his senatorial ambition as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Balogun, was declared the winner of the Oyo South senatorial district.
Mr Balogun defeated Gov. Ajimobi, of the All Progressive Congress, with a vote difference of 13,502.
Ajimobi is seeking to move to the Senate at the expiration of his second term as governor of Oyo State.
The returning officer of the district, Wole Akinsola who declared the result on Monday at the INEC collation centre in Ibadan North LGA, said the PDP candidate polled a total of 105,720 votes, while the candidate of the APC had 92,217 votes.
Mr Ajimobi had won in three of the local governments – Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa Central and Ido, while Mr Balogun won the remaining six.
The six won by Mr Balogun are Ibadan North, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Northeast, Ibadan Southeast, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East.
The incumbent senator representing the district, Soji Akanbi, who contested on the platform of ADC, finished behind the duo, in third place.
The results in the nine local governments of Oyo south senatorial district are as follows:
Ibadan North
ADC — 10, 202
APC — 17, 947
PDP — 18, 690
Ibadan Northwest
ADC — 5, 819
APC — 8, 916
PDP — 11, 293
Ibadan Northeast
ADC — 9, 524
APC — 9, 077
PDP — 14, 865
Ibadan Southwest
ADC — 11, 024
APC — 16, 639
PDP — 11, 293
Ibadan Southeast
ADC — 10, 082
APC — 11, 036
PDP — 12, 144
Ibarapa North
ADC — 2, 536
APC — 5, 837
PDP — 8, 083
Ibarapa East
ADC — 3, 670
APC — 6, 951
PDP — 9, 982
Ibarapa Central
ADP — 1, 965
APC — 7, 147
PDP — 6, 577
Ido
ADC — 5, 265
APC — 8, 668
PDP — 8, 108
