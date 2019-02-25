How Gov. Ajimobi lost Oyo South senatorial seat to PDP

All is not well in the Oyo State Government House as incumbent Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Monday failed to actualise his senatorial ambition as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Balogun, was declared the winner of the Oyo South senatorial district.

Mr Balogun defeated Gov. Ajimobi, of the All Progressive Congress, with a vote difference of 13,502.

Ajimobi is seeking to move to the Senate at the expiration of his second term as governor of Oyo State.

The returning officer of the district, Wole Akinsola who declared the result on Monday at the INEC collation centre in Ibadan North LGA, said the PDP candidate polled a total of 105,720 votes, while the candidate of the APC had 92,217 votes.

Mr Ajimobi had won in three of the local governments – Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa Central and Ido, while Mr Balogun won the remaining six.

The six won by Mr Balogun are Ibadan North, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Northeast, Ibadan Southeast, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East.

The incumbent senator representing the district, Soji Akanbi, who contested on the platform of ADC, finished behind the duo, in third place.

The results in the nine local governments of Oyo south senatorial district are as follows:

Ibadan North

ADC — 10, 202

APC — 17, 947

PDP — 18, 690

Ibadan Northwest

ADC — 5, 819

APC — 8, 916

PDP — 11, 293

Ibadan Northeast

ADC — 9, 524

APC — 9, 077

PDP — 14, 865

Ibadan Southwest

ADC — 11, 024

APC — 16, 639

PDP — 11, 293

Ibadan Southeast

ADC — 10, 082

APC — 11, 036

PDP — 12, 144

Ibarapa North

ADC — 2, 536

APC — 5, 837

PDP — 8, 083

Ibarapa East

ADC — 3, 670

APC — 6, 951

PDP — 9, 982

Ibarapa Central

ADP — 1, 965

APC — 7, 147

PDP — 6, 577

Ido

ADC — 5, 265

APC — 8, 668

PDP — 8, 108