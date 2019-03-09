Igbo on “Next level’’ – Ojukwu

Mr Emeka Ojukwu jnr, Son of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has said Igbo are moving on to the Next level with President-elect Muhammadu Buhari and should share in key appointments.

Ojukwu urged President Buhari to be more magnanimous in victory in the second term, especially to the Igbo.

Ojukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Onitsha that the Igbo people supported President Buhari more in the 2019 elections than in 2015 with over 25 per cent votes in three states of the South East because of his achievements in office.

Ojukwu in November 2017 dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which was founded by his father for the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing Igbo interest as his decision.

“Buhari won Aba North Local Government Area based on his performance; he gave the business men and women in Ariaria market an independent power plant to boost their industries.

“The votes also doubled in Anambra and Ebonyi. We have Senators and Federal Representatives elected on the platform of APC in the South East.

Ojukwu commended Buhari for committing N33 billion to the second Niger Bridge and for rehabilitating federal roads in the zone.

He however, urged the President to use his second term to address the perception that the South East and South-South were being marginalised.

“We look forward to a better spread in terms of appointments and inclusiveness as he has promised.

“We hope to see greater investment in the different sectors including power, roads and agriculture,” he said.

He urged the president to ensure fairness and equity and to see that the country outgrows the old divides based on ethnicity in the interest of national development.

“Mr President has served the nation in various high level positions and has reached the pinnacle; all that is left is his legacy.

“What will he do in these next four years for the benefit of the entire nation and how will he be remembered?

“The answer to these questions lies solely in his hands,” Ojukwu jnr said. (NAN)