Imo governorship: PDP takes early lead, as Deputy Gov. loses LG

By Victor Nwachukwu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, has taken an early lead as results for 9 out of 27 Local Government councils were announced in the early hours of Monday in Owerri.

Ihedioha is leading with a wide margin in 5 LG councils including Ikeduru, Owerri municipal, Mbaitoli, Oguta and Aboh Mbaise, his own LG.

The results were announced by LG collation officers – Dr Felix Eke, Prof. Daniel Njoku, Prof. Raphael Okigbo, Dr C. Echerobia and Prof. Imo Chilaka.

Ihedioha won his Aboh Mbaise LG with 64, 219 votes out of 77, 199 valid votes cast to defeat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) who polled 4,296.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr Eze Madumere, however, lost his Mbaitoli LG to PDP, polling 3,704 votes as against the PDP’s 13,358.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma is, however, yet to taste victory in any council.

