Infographics: How Buhari beat Atiku

By Rachel Ishaya and NAN Data Desk

President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected to lead Africa’s most populous country for an additional four years.

At the end of collation on Tuesday night, President Buhari crossed the 15 million mark in votes scored in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 out of the 36 states.

His main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 11, 262,978 votes and won 17 states and Abuja.

Buhari also satisfied the constitutional requirement of making 25 per cent in 34 states and the FCT.

He missed the cut in Enugu and Anambra.

According to the electoral commission, 29,364,209 votes were cast out of which 27,324,583 were valid while 1,289,607 votes were rejected.

In Summary, this is how Nigerians voted: