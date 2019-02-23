Jos voters arrive polling units early with chairs, food

By Polycarp Auta

Voting in the Presidential and National Assembly elections commenced very early in Jos metropolis, with some centres starting at exactly 8 a.m.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some of the polling units and voting centres, observed that electoral officials and materials arrived in good time.

NAN also reports that accreditation and voting commenced early in most of the polling units in Apata, Busabuji, Laranto, Rock Haven, and Rukuba road community of Jos North Local Government Area.

Other areas where voting commenced early included Vandapuye, Jenta Adamu and Tudun Wada communities.

The election also recorded a mass turn-out of well organised voters ready to cast their votes, with security agents supporting the electoral officers to ensure sanity at the various voting points.

However, in some areas, such as Dadin – Kowa, Hwolshe, Rayfield, Gyel and Bukuru, among others, electoral officials and materials were yet to arrive as at 10 am, though the voters at such polling units were calm while waiting to cast their votes.

NAN reports that some of the voters came to the polling units with their chairs, while others brought their food.

When contacted, Mr Osaretin Imahierogbo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau assured the anxious voters that voting materials would soon get to all polling units.

Imahierogbo appealed to the voters to exercise more patience, saying that no voter would be disenfranchised.

