Just IN: Buhari wins Niger by landslide





By Aminu Ahmed Garko/Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s presidential elections, has won Niger state with 612,371 votes.

He won all the 25 local councils, leaving his main challenger trailing far behind.

Prof. Angela Mary, the State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, announced the result at the INEC headquarters in Minna on Monday night.

Mary who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 218,052 votes.

She said the total number of registered voters was 2,375,568 while the total number of accredited voters was 911,964

Mary added that the number of valid votes was 851,937 while 45,039 votes were rejected.

She also said the total number of votes cast was 896,976 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that, a breakdown of the result announced on local government basis as announced by local government collation officers showed that Buhari won in 25 council areas in the state.