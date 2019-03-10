Kano: Ganduje in early lead as INEC declares official results

By Tukur Muntari/Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Abdullahi Ganduje has defeated governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Madobi local government area of Kano state.

NAN reports that Madobi is the local government area of Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso and National leader of Kwankwassiyya movement.

Announcing the governorship election results in Madobi on Sunday, the returning officer for the local government, Dr Shehu Usman-Yahaya said Ganduje won the election with 182 vote margin.

He said Ganduje scored 24, 491 votes to defeat the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf who polled 24, 309 votes.

Similarly Ganduje won in Rano and Kunchi local government areas.

Announcing the results for Rano local government, the returning officer for the local government, Prof Mansur Auwalu-Bindawa said APC scored 16, 694 votes to defeat Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the PDP governorship candidate who polled 14,892 votes.

Also announcing the results for Kunchi local government, the returning officer for the local government, Dr Mohammed Yusha’u of BUK said the APC candidate won the election with 16, 157 to defeat his opponent from the PDP, Abba Kabir-Yusuf who got 13, 171 votes.

Similarly, in Makoda local government, the APC governorship candidate, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje defeated PDP candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

Announcing the results, the returning officer for the local government, Prof Aliyu Sulaiman-Kantudu of BUK said Ganduje scored 22, 788 votes to defeat Abba Kabir-Yusuf who got 9, 356 votes.