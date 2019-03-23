Kano governorship re-run a sham – PDP

By Tukur Muntari

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has alleged that thugs took over the supplementary election process and described the exercise as sham.

The opposition party has therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the re-run governorship election.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, told journalists in Kano on Saturday that there was need for INEC to cancel the election as the process had completely been taken over by armed political thugs.

“Today this charade called re-run election was slated to hold in Kano and other states but unfortunately, what we have in Kano is nothing but a sham.

“Reports reaching us since yesterday indicated that thugs have allegedly been mobilised to take over all the 208 polling units,” he said.

According to him, the thugs were allegedly brought from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other neighbouring states and were “armed to the teeth” posing as voters in the polling units in the localities.

The chairman alleged that the thugs freely voted with the PVCs that did not belong to them, while some posed as INEC staff.

He said as a peace-loving party, the PDP had alerted security agencies in addition to writing a Letter of Caution to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state on the situation. (NAN)

