Lalong re-elected as Plateau governor

119 0
119 0
Gov. Lalong celebrating his victory
Gov. Lalong celebrating his victory

By Martha Agas

Incumbent Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, has been declared winner of the rerun gubernatorial election in the State.

Lalong gathered 595,582 votes to win, with his closest rival, Jeremiah Useni, a retired Army General who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polling 546,813 votes.

Prof Richard Kimbir, the Returning Officer, presented the result on Sunday in Jos on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau.

“The valid votes totalled 1,159,954, with the rejected votes standing at 16,188, while the total votes cast was 1,176,142,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the margin of victory between Lalong of APC and Useni of the PDP is 48,769 votes.

The gubernatorial election held on March 9 in Plateau had been declared inconclusive.

This had led to a rerun election in 40 polling units in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet