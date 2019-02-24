Marwa alleges plot to alter results in SS, SE

By Yakubu Uba/Yola

The Chairman, Central Working Committee of the Women and Youth Campaign Team of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has alleged plans to manipulate results by opposition in South East and South South.

Marwa raised the alarm Sunday in a press briefing in Yola.

“We will like to draw the attention to the fact that there are plans afoot for massive manipulation of results by the opposition in South East and South South through the unleashing of violence from tonight onwards with a view to altering election results by using total registered voters instead of accredited voters to change final result figures.

“We therefore urge security agencies and INEC to monitor this information very closely and act swiftly to forestall this nefarious intention..”, Marwa said.

Marwa who voted in Adamawa lauded members of Buhari campaign team for their effective mobilisation for the reelection of Buhari whose victory he said was certain.

“We thank millions of APC members and supporters who trooped out to vote on February 23, 2019, despite the initial postponement.

“We thank our agents who stood their grounds to ensure our results were not tampered with and our mandate protectors who kept eagle eyes on the process,” Marwa said.

Meanwhile, the people of Adamawa are awaiting the results of the Presidential and National Assembly election in the state.