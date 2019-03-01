National Peace Committee, Osinbajo confer

Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night had a closed door meeting with the National Peace Committee (NPC) chaired by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Notable members of the committee–the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah and Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan were also in the meeting.

The committee had earlier on Thursday met with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running Peter Obi and other PDP stakeholders.

The meetings were aimed at dousing rising tension after the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election.