Nollywood actress Oniga roots for Lagos APC, Sanwo-Olu

By Kazeem Akande

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga on Thursday said Lagos State should remain the All Progressives Congress (APC) state for continuity of infrastructure development.

Oniga spoke at the APC Governorship Campaign rally held at Ebute Meta, Lagos.

“Why I want l Lagos State to remain in the hand of APC is for continuity sake; and realistically, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s governorship candidate is part of the continuity.

“When Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of the state, there was development, and after him, the subsequent governors have been performing excellently well.

“So, let there be continuity. I know Babajide Sanwo-Olu will perform well as the governor of the state,” she said.

The actress, however, appealed to Lagos residents to come out en masse on Saturday and to exercise their voting rights, irrespective of their tribes.

She also advised the non-indigenes in the state to work together and support the ruling party to ensure the continuity and progress.

“Most people from other parts of the country have business and investment in Lagos State, so we have to work together to ensure that government provides more enabling environment for the people,” Omega said.

Also, Mr Dayo Israel, one of the APC Chieftain in Apapa Constituency 1, urged the residents to vote for the party’s candidates in the Saturday gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“I am passionate about the development in Lagos State.

“I want to see a better Lagos, better environment, transportation system and see young Lagos residents employed.

“I believe Sanwo-Olu has the capacity to make things happen in Lagos State.

“That is why we are mobilising people in the communities, actors, actresses, and comedians who are here to endorse Sanwo-Olu as the next Governor of Lagos State,” he said.