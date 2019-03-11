PDP congratulate Sanwo-Olu

By Bolaji Buhari and Yemi Adeleye

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday congratulated Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for emerging winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Similarly, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has also congratulated Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, on their electoral victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, while announcing the results, said the APC candidate polled 739,445 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, who polled 206,141votes.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, in a statement in Lagos on Monday, said the congratulatory message was to exhibit sportmanship and show respect for the laws of the land.

The spokesman, however, said the if PDP had any reason to challenge the results, it shall not hesitate to do so.

Gani called on the governor-elect to accommodate everyone in victory and shun politics of seclusion and retaliation.

He advised the governor-elect not to go against anyone because of political or ideological differences.

“Lagosians will not accept any excuse for any failure in governance for any reason.

“We advise Mr Sanwo-Olu to hit the ground running, get competent hands, irrespective of party affiliation.

“This is necesssary so that all hands can be on deck to move Lagos State forward as it should be,” he said.

Speaking, Obasa, who also won the fifth mandate to represent Agege Constituency I at the Lagos Assembly, also felicitated with returning and new members-elect of the House.

He described the victory of APC as hard-earned but well deseved for the party at the polls.

“It was tough for us all but at the end of the day, a well deserved victory for all members of the party.

“It was a confirmation of the love Lagosians have for our great party and the giant strides we have been achieving in the state,” obasa said.

The speaker also expressed appreciation to Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, for reposing and renewing their confidence in the APC, not only in the state, but also at the federal level.

He assured that Nigerians won’t regret the renewed mandate given to the APC.

“We have absolute confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, to deliver good governance.

“Therefore, I want to assure Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, that the APC administration at all levels will continue to put in place programmes and projects that will enhance your welfare and improve your standard of living,” he added.

Obasa said that Sanwo-Olu would take the state to greater heights.