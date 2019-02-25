PDP sounds sour grapes as Atiku trails Buhari

By Emmanuel Oloniruha/Abuja

Ahead of the full declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is sounding like sour grapes, alleging unsubstantiated manipulation of the election.

PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus in a press conference in Abuja today claimed that some of the Presidential Election results from states being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its collation centre in Abuja, were incorrect and unacceptable by the party.

Three of the nine results announced, such as Ondo, FCT Abuja and Abia were in favour of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar. President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC won the remaining six.

But Secondus at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House, Abuja, said some of the polling units result from states, including Nasarawa, narrowly won by Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress had been tampered with.

Secondus said that the party’s collation centres have all ‘original results’ from every polling unit, in every ward, in every Local Government Area (LGA).

He said the international community is aware of the results.

He accused the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and INEC officials of trying to “alter” the course of history and disenfranchise our people through the cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced at polling units, nationwide, in LGAs, where PDP, had commanding votes.

He also alleged that the APC in collusion with INEC had taken aggressive steps, mostly through inducements, manipulation and incarcerations, using the elements of state power, such as the police, DSS, the army and the EFCC, to silence the voices of the people.

He said this was being done in full view of the ‘watching world’, and in spite of the commitment by PDP and its agents to adhere to every laid down rule for the 2019 general elections,