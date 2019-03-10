PDP’s Fintiri set to topple APC’s Gov. Bindow in Adamawa



By Muhammad Auwal/Yola

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, is leading incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa as INEC announced the results of 20 out of 21 local government areas in the state.

Fintiri is leading with 361,541 votes, while Bindow, elected on the All Progressives Congress platform in 2015 trails with 328,562 votes.

The results announced at the Governorship Collation Centre in Yola in the presence of the Returning Officer, Prof. Andrew Haruna, indicated that Fintiri won in 12 Local Government Areas of Mayo-Belwa, Yola North, Song, Michika, Numan, Guyuk, Jada, Lamurde, Demsa, Gombi, Madagali and Hong.

Bindow clinched eight local government areas comprising Shelleng, Yola South, Girei, Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Fufore, Ganye and Maiha Local Government Areas

The results from the only remaining Toungo local government area is being awaited as the collation adjourned to 11.30 pm

Meanwhile, the Mrs Rifkatu Maxwell, the spokesperson of Adamawa INEC said the result of 25 House of Assembly seats is still being compile.

“We are still compiling them and will release them in full when we concluded,” Maxwell said.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that APC and PDP won the assembly seats in local councils won by each party in the governorship election.