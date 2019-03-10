PDP’s Mugu wins at last

By Philip Yatai

After two trials, Dr Yusuf Mugu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has finally won the Kaura seat at the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

Mugu contested for the seat in 2011 and 2015 without success.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Magu winner of the seat on Sunday.

The Returning Officer in the LGA, Prof. Nafiu Abdu, said on Sunday that Mugu polled 37,606 votes to defeat Mr Gregory Bature of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who got 8,286 votes.

“Yusuf Mugu, haven satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner,” Abdu said.

Mugu is also a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University of Jos where he teaches Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences.

In the Governorship election, the Collation Officer in the LGA, Dr Luka Maude, said that Isa Ashiru of the PDP also polled 38,764 votes to defeat Gov Nasir El-Rufa’i of the APC who got 8,342 votes in the LGA.

Reacting, Mr Donatus Shemang, PDP Chairman of the LGA described the development as victory for the people of Kaura constituency.

“It is the people’s victory because they have tried us and we have not failed them, and so they gave PDP their mandate to more dividend of democracy.

“I have said before that PDP will win all electoral seats in the LGA and it has come to pass. I want to assure the good people of Kaura that PDP will not fail them.

“The people have put their trust on us and we will deliver on our promises of improving the lives of our people through numerous people oriented project that would soon be roll out,” Shemang said. (NAN)