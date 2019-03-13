Peace Ambassador Muturu applauds Gov. Okowa’s re-election

By Emmanuel Afonne

A member of the Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, and Chairman of Amnesty Programme, Phase 2, Ambassador Kingsley Muturu has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his re-election as the governor of Delta State.

Ambassador Muturu described Dr. Okowa’s re-election as well deserving and ”a testament to the good works the governor has been doing in the state in the past four years.”

According to a statement signed by the Peace Ambassador and made available to journalists, “the re-election of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the second four years shows the implicit confidence the people of Delta repose in him.

“It is an eloquent endorsement of the good works he has been doing and many more he is about doing.”

Amb. Muturu thanked the Okowa for what he described as “his numerous completed and ongoing projects in Bomadi Local Government.

Such projects include rehabilitation of Bomadi water works, construction of Zion Road to Winners, construction of NEPA Towers across Bomadi River, renovation of Bomadi general hospital and construction of an ultramodern market.

“While we appreciate your efforts in bringing these projects to Bomadi people, especially the completed ones, we also seize this opportunity to call on you to prevail on the contractors handling the yet-to-be-completed projects to expedite actions in bringing ongoing projects to completion within the contractual time frame.

“For instance, the construction of NEPA Tower across Bomadi River, though completed, but we are yet to have electricity power in the areas it is meant to serve.

“I plead with the governor to continue to carry everyone along in this second term and make it an all-inclusive government as he is the governor of all Deltans irrespective of political party or religious affiliation.

“Once again we congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the polls, and wish you peaceful and fruitful second term on the driver’s seat as the governor of Delta State,” the statement quoted Muturu as saying.